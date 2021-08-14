Nigeria: Buhari Returns to Abuja After 18 Days in UK

14 August 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari is back in Abuja after his 18-day visit to London, United Kingdom.

His plane, Nigeria Air Force 1, touched down at the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja at about 18.00 hours yesterday.

On hand to receive him were his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari; National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno (rtd); Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor; the three service chiefs, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Mohammed Musa Bello.

On arrival, President Buhari inspected a guard of honour mounted by officers and men of the Guards Brigade of the Nigerian Army before watching displays by cultural troops representing different Nigerian cultures.

Thereafter, the President hopped into an helicopter which took him to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Nigeria Police Force had on Thursday night hinted that President Buhari would return to Abuja yesterday after his visit to United Kingdom, during which he attended an international summit on education, as well as see his private doctors for routine medical check-up.

Buhari left Nigeria for the United Kingdom on July 26 to participate in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025.

The President spent the rest of his stay for his medical check-up.

