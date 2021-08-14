Nigeria: Adegbite Reiterates FG Commitment to Support Investors in Mineral Sector

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Olamilekan Adegbite, has said that his ministry would continue to collaborate and support legitimate and genuine entrepreneurs in mineral sector who are adding value to the economy and creating employment for the teeming Nigerian youths.

Adegbite disclosed this while on a working visit to ZEBERCED Limited Quarry, along Arab Road, Kubwa, Abuja, to have an on the spot assessment of the operational modalities of the company.

The minister in a statement by the Director of Press of the ministry, Mrs. Etore Thomas, commended and acknowledged ZEBERCED Limited for its size of operation and quarry business in Nigeria.

According to him, "We should encouraged people like you creating employment and adding value to the economy, apart from the negative narratives there, people can come and see what is on ground."

The minister urged the company to expand its scope of business operation from quarry business to lead and zinc exploration, stressing that there exist great business potentials in the mineral sector.

"There is a lot of deposits of lead and zinc. It is something we will welcome you to go into," the minister said.

Earlier, the Managing Director, ZEBERCED Limited Quarry, Mr. Adil Aydin Kurt, disclosed that the flagship of the company was in a container placed under a mango tree, which has now grown to become one of the biggest quarries in West Africa.

He noted that the company is involved in the provision of educational facilities, construction of hotels and high-rise buildings for residential and commercial purposes.

Kurt commended the rich human and material resources in Nigeria and pledged his company's unalloyed commitment to contribute towards the diversification of Nigeria's economy.

He also applauded the excellent working relationship he enjoys from the management and staff of Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, which he said helped his company to thrive successfully.