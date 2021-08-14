Nigeria: Journalists Laud Delta for Capital Projects Focus of 2022 Budget

Journalists under the Correspondents' Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council, have lauded the state government for its proactive fiscal initiative by prioritising the capital provision over the recurrent estimates in the just approved 2022 budget proposal of N425 billion.

The commendation was part of the resolutions reached at the monthly meeting of the chapel held in Asaba on Thursday, which examined certain critical national issues but bearinging directly on media practictioners nationwide.

The chapel noted in particular the emphasis which the state 2022 budget proposal placed on capital projects over recurrent expenditure, noting that it is indicative of the administration's desire to consolidate on its infrastructural development across the state.

The journalists said that they found it interesting that the state government could demonstrate visible concern for the crucial issues of development of critical infrastructure that bore directly on the lives of the citizens especially at a time when too many state actors were apparently being distracted by the politics of 2023.

"The focus of the budget is in line with financial and development standards across the globe aimed at building critical infrastructure, human capital development and scaling up the welfare of citizens.

"This commendation has become necessary at a time when most political state actors are pre-occupied with politics of 2023.

"However, the Delta Government led by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is still very much concerned about the development of the state in line with the administration's 'Stronger Delta' vision," the resolution said.

The meeting presided over by the chairman of the chapel, Mr. Dominic Adewole, also reflected on the administration's consistent high regard for traditional institutions in the state, which has culminated in a relatively peaceful atmosphere across communities in the state.

"This has also been demonstrated with the building and inauguration of the state of the art Secretariat for royal fathers in the state," it added.

While also commending the government for its relationship with the media, the chapel, however, called on the Okowa-led administration to expedite action towards the completion of the NUJ Secretariat along Marian Babagida Way, Asaba.