Nigeria: Minister Extols SWAN on Girl-Child Education

The Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, has urged relevant stakeholders to as a matter of priority educate the girl-child in order to give them the ability to make informed choices.

Ogah noted that educating a girl-child would build stronger families, communities, economies and establish strength to pilot the system for sustainable value development in the society.

He made the call when he received a delegation of the Society of Women Accountants of Nigeria (SWAN), Abuja Chapter, led by its Chairperson, Miss Mbang Joy Esu, FCA, at the ministry's headquarters recently.

According to him, "an educated female population increases a country's productivity and fuels economic growth, noting that as a Chartered Accountant himself, who knows how very courageous female accountants can be, noted that educating the girl-child and encouraging them to choose Accounting as career path, would broaden their mind and instill sound judgement in them."

He enjoined the group to continue the laudable projects of touching lives and encouraging the girl-child and women to aspire to lead more healthy, productive lives, earn higher incomes, participate in the decisions that most affect them and build better futures for themselves and their families, adding that, "girls' education reduces inequality."

In her remarks, the Chairperson of the Society, Mbang Joy Esu, disclosed that the Abuja Chapter of the Society of Women Accountants of Nigeria (SWAN) in its 13 years of existence, has undertaken various life touching programmes and projects, such as the 'Catch them Young Program', which grooms the young girl-child in choosing Accountancy as career path, 'Women Empowerment' which focuses on skills acquisition for widows, single mothers and young girls, among others.

While requesting for the esteemed presence of the Minister of State as Guest of Honour at the 7th SWAN Investiture Ceremony, scheduled to hold on the 5th of September 2021, she enjoined him to use his position and wealth of experience as an Accountant to foster the education of the girl-child and solicited the ministry's collaboration and support to enable the Society continue its contribution to uplifting the girl-child and women for the betterment of the country.