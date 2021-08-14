Nigeria: Covid-19 - Minister Urges Strict Adherence to Protocols

A nurse prepares to vaccinate a citizen against COVID-19, at Wilkins Hospital, Zimbabwe's main vaccination center, in Harare, May 12, 2021.

The Minister of State for Health, Senator Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora, has called for strict compliance to the non-pharmaceutical interventions, saying the vaccine does not confer absolute prevention on anyone.

Mamora spoke in Lagos Friday when he commissioned and handed over the Oligo-Synthesizer equipment donated to the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) by a telecommunication giant, MTN Nigeria, through its foundation as part of its ongoing support of the national pandemic response.

The equipment will aid local development of primers for indigenous production of test kits for COVID-19 and other diseases.

According to the minister, the COVID-19 virus is unrelenting in its bid to decimate humanity; hence its capacity to mutate into different variants in circulation at the moment.

He, however, appealed to Nigerians to, in addition to taking the vaccine, imbibe the appropriate use of facemasks, wash and sanitise their hands regularly, as well as observe social and physical distances.

He further stressed that the battle against the pandemic could only be won through collaborative efforts. He thanked MTN Foundation for partnering with the NIMR to bring Oligo-Synthesizer to Nigeria.