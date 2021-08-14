Nigeria: Civil Servants Ought to Own Homes - Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that every civil servant deserves to own a home; hence the need to reform the Nigerian civil service.

Osinbajo's spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement yesterday, said the vice president spoke after receiving a briefing on the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The presentation was made by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan.

The meeting was a presidential level briefing of the reform process of the Federal Civil Service, which has been on since 2017.

According to Osinbajo, there was the need to do something bold and big that will make a difference.

"It is evident that perhaps, for the first time in a long time, some very serious attention is being paid to all of the various issues in our civil service.

"I think we should really do something bold, big and that will really make the difference in order to address some of the issues, especially that of accommodation for civil servants.

"We can do much more with mass housing. We have a target of 300,000 houses under our Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) of the social housing scheme.

"The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has allocated N200billion, but we have seen that we can provide mass housing, and we can make civil servants beneficiaries of the scheme," he said. (NAN)