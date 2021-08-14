Nigeria: Buhari Condoles States, Niger Republic Over Flood Losses

14 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with President Mohammed Bazoum, government and people of Niger Republic over devastating floods that have left many dead and affected homes.

President Buhari, in a statement issued Friday by his media aide, Garba Shehu, said losses reported from Niger Republic in the last two days were very vast and disturbing.

The president also took note of flooding in many parts of the world, including some states in Nigeria.

President Buhari said natural disasters were symptoms of climate change which all countries, including Nigeria, had committed to taking measures to prevent the adverse effects.

The President prayed for all the departed souls and affected families.

