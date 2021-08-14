Nigeria: Masari Fumes, Threatens to Sue Customs Over Killing of Katsina Residents

PREMIUM TIMES reported how at least six people were killed Monday when a customs vehicle rammed into road users in Katsina.

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has condemned the recurring killings of innocent citizens through reckless driving by operatives of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how at least six people were killed Monday when a customs vehicle rammed into road users in Jibia Local Government Area.

Witnesses said the customs officials were chasing smugglers in the border community when the accident occurred. However, a customs spokesperson said the brake of the customs vehicle failed and they were not chasing smugglers.

In a Friday statement by his spokesperson, Abdu Labaran, Governor Masari said he would no longer condone such senseless killings.

Mr Masari extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and those who sustained injuries, warning that the government would no longer fold its arms to watch law-abiding citizens killed by government agents who are supposed to be protecting them.

"The state government is considering legal action against the NCS to serve as a deterrent against future occurrence of the fatal incident," Mr Masari said.