Nigeria: Masari Fumes, Threatens to Sue Customs Over Killing of Katsina Residents

14 August 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu and Agency Report

PREMIUM TIMES reported how at least six people were killed Monday when a customs vehicle rammed into road users in Katsina.

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has condemned the recurring killings of innocent citizens through reckless driving by operatives of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how at least six people were killed Monday when a customs vehicle rammed into road users in Jibia Local Government Area.

Witnesses said the customs officials were chasing smugglers in the border community when the accident occurred. However, a customs spokesperson said the brake of the customs vehicle failed and they were not chasing smugglers.

In a Friday statement by his spokesperson, Abdu Labaran, Governor Masari said he would no longer condone such senseless killings.

Mr Masari extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and those who sustained injuries, warning that the government would no longer fold its arms to watch law-abiding citizens killed by government agents who are supposed to be protecting them.

"The state government is considering legal action against the NCS to serve as a deterrent against future occurrence of the fatal incident," Mr Masari said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X