Tunisia: Nearly 1 Million People Will Receive Vaccine Invites Ahead of 2nd Day of Intensive Vaccination - Ben Salah

13 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — Nearly 1 million people will receive vaccine invites ahead of the 2nd day of the intensive COVID-19 vaccination for the 18-39 age group scheduled for August 15, the Director General of Health Faisal Ben Salah said Friday.

He told TAP 130,000 students will be vaccinated during this day, adding that a large number of students received their doses of vaccine last Wednesday and Thursday.

Ben Salah pointed out that students will be able to register after receiving the final list provided by the Education Ministry.

«University and high school students will be administered Janssen vaccine while the rest of citizens will get Moderna jab» he indicated.

Ben Salah underscored that 400 vaccination sites will be open on the second day of intensive vaccination including 57 centers under the Health Ministry, 4 centres (Higher Education Ministry, Youth, Sport and Professional Integration Ministry) as well as other centres under the Education Ministry.

"Vaccination sites will be open from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm," he affirmed.

