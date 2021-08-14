Rwanda: Govt Launches Door-to-Door Covid-19 Vaccination for Vulnerable Groups

13 August 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Ange Iliza

Rwanda has launched door-to-door Covid-19 vaccinations for vulnerable groups, including the elderly.

Local leaders and community health workers will facilitate nurses by allocating the beneficiaries and collecting necessary data.

Beneficiaries can call a toll-free number or consult community health workers nearby to get the vaccine.

Dr Tharcisse Mpunga, Minister of State in Charge of Primary Healthcare, said that the reason for delivering the vaccines for vulnerable people to their homes was due to the high demand for jabs by young people.

"The demand for the vaccine is very high, especially by young people. We do not have enough vaccines to inoculate 60 percent yet, so we started with those at risk. We are hoping to get more vaccines to reach more people," Dr Mpunga said.

According to the Ministry of Health statistics, 60 percent of Covid-19 deaths are people above the age of 60.

The current mass vaccination targets people aged 40 and above, pregnant and nursing mothers, and other people with conditions that predispose them to serious illness.

