Zambia's Lungu Shuts Down Internet, Deploys More Soldiers Overnight

Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Thursday in an epic twist of events shutdown the internet and deployed more troops claiming that the election was rigged in a tight presidential showdown with main opposition rival Hakainde Hichilema rocked by mild acts of violence.

More than 7 million voters which make up 85 percent the electorate went out to cast their votes in Zambia's tight presidential elections.

Long queues, on Thursday were the order of the day as citizens were anxious to decide the fate of the country through the ballot box.

Global observatory NetBlocks confirmed that the internet was partially shut down as millions of Zambians cast their votes on Thursday.

"Social media and messaging platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Messenger are now restricted," tweeted NetBlocks.

Lungu took to social media to accuse Hichilema's United Party for National Development (UPND), for ochestrating the violence which claimed the death of two PF members.

"I received with shock and great sadness the report about the killing in cold blood of Jackson Kungo, who was my party's chairman for North-Western Province, and a brother of provincial Deputy Permanent Secretary Emmanuel Chihili.

"I'm also appalled by the amount of mayhem witnessed in North-Western, some parts of Westen, and Southern provinces. Clearly, the elections in these places have not been free and fair.

"When people say elections were not free and fair, they usually accuse the ruling party, but look at what is happening in these places! Who is causing this mayhem? It is the opposition at the center of it," noted Lungu.

On Thursday video footages of PF cadres caught on camera trying to rig the elections in favour of the incumbent Lungu, surfaced on social causing quite a stir.

Lungu added: "It is, of course, clear that these two Zambians have been brutally murdered by members of the opposition simply for holding different political views.

"Yesterday, during my address to the nation, I said: "As long as I remain President, I will not countenance violence.

"I have, therefore, directed the Army Commander to reinforce troops in the three provinces and not to leave any stone unturned in ensuring peace is restored, and ensure that this kind of anarchy does not spread to other parts of the country," concluded Lungu

Hichilema who is confident to win the presidential election after taking any early lead in the presidential race also took to social media to criticize Lungu for shutting down the internet and deploying military reinforcements.

"Good morning Zambia! Data coming in is very positive and the will of the people is clear.

"But be alert when an outgoing regime panics, it can resort to desperate measures. So stay calm and focused. We will protect our vote with peace and love in our hearts. Change is here.

"We call on ZICTA to immediately unblock the internet so citizens can follow the electoral process and continue with their lives unhindered. It's a shame that even the PF who ordered the shutdown are issuing unbridled statements through VPN," tweeted Hichilema.