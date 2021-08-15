Nigeria: Ex Internationals Commend Minister Over Stadium Rehabilitation

Former Super Eagles players, Garba Lawal and Emmanuel Amuneke have commended the minister of Youth and sports Development Mr Sunday Dare for rehabilitating the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja.

The renovation was made possible by the minister after he made a pitch to business mogul Alhaji Aliko Dangote agreed to bankroll the rehabilitation of the stadium with $1m.

According to Lawal "I am so excited to know that the Moshood Abiola National stadium is back to life. Each time I walk around the stadium. This is how to go about managing sports infrastructure.

"When I remember those games I played for the Super Eagles in the same stadium, I think the Minister's initiative is good, but it will take a while to see the impact of the beautiful work," the former Julius Berger of Lagos player said.

In the same vein, a former Africa footballer of the year Emmanuel Amuneke said "You can't succeed in football without good pitches to play on. But I am glad that the Minister knows the important role of good pitches in developing football talents across the country.

"I am aware of the ongoing work at the Surulere stadium, Lagos, I heard he has completed the Daura mini stadium and the Moshood Abiola National stadium is close to completion. I urge all stakeholders to support the Minister's dream. I have listened to him severally and I'm convinced he is on the right track of changing the narrative of our sports development," the former Barcelona player concluded.