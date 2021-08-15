Nigeria: Dennis Becomes Fourth Nigerian Player to Score On Premiership Debut

Super Eagles forward, Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis yesterday became the fourth Nigerian player to score on his debut in the English Premier League.

Dennis has joined the exclusive list of the likes of John Utaka, Osaze Peter Odemwingie and Odion Ighalo as Nigerian players who scored on their first outing in the English Premier League.

The 23-year-old former Belgian Club Brugge striker opened his Premier League account, scoring Watford's first goal of the new 2021/22 season in the 3-2 defeat of Aston Villa.

Dennis who was in good company, having his Super Eagles team mates, William Troost-Ekong and Oghenekaro Etebo in the Hornets starting line up at the Vicarage Road clash, got on the scorers sheet in the 10th minute when he slotted home after his initial shot was blocked.

He then also provided the assist that set up Senegal forward, Ismaila Sarr, on the 42nd minute to double Watford's advantage.

After

Dennis was later replaced by Juan Hernandez in the 66th minute a rancorous ovation from pleased Hornets fans.

Elsewhere on the first weekend of the new EPL season, Manchester United hammered Leeds 5-1 with Bruno Fernandes scoring a hat-trick and Paul Pogba getting four assists.

The vibrant hosts were on the front foot from the early exchanges, although Leeds largely held their own in the first half and did create some openings of their own before Fernandes' opener.

Luke Ayling even scored a stunning equaliser early in the second half, but it wasn't long after that when Fernandes and Pogba turned the heat up, with Mason Greenwood and Fred also getting on the score-sheet.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Europe and Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be pleased with how his team performed, while Marcelo Bielsa will be left to pick Leeds up before their next game.

The story was also a sweet one for Chelsea who also kicked off their new season with a 3-0 drubbing of Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Playing without their returnee Belgian goal monger, Romelu Lukaku, Marcos Alonso scores the opener in the 27th with Christian Pulisic making it two on the dot of 40 minutes.

The 22-year-old Trevoh Chalobah who has been at Chelsea since he was eight and made a surprise debut in Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup win over Villarreal added the third goal in the 58th minute to give the Blues their perfect start to the 2021/22 season.

Nigeria's duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were also on the winning lane on the opening weekend as Leicester City defeated Wolves 1-0 at the Foxes Stadium.

Jamie Vardy scored the lone winner in the 41st minute.