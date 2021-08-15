Nigeria: Security Forces Kill 15 Suspected Bandits in Niger, Rescue APC Chairman

Minna — The end came for 15 bandits operating in the Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA), Niger State when security forces neutralised them in a show of military force during the week.

In another operation yesterday, the Niger State Police Command confirmed that it had rescued the abducted Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Zone C, Aminu Bobi, from his abductors.

The security forces neutralised the suspected bandits almost two weeks after local hunters in the same local government area killed not less than 20 bandits.

A security source told THISDAY that three bandits dressed in police uniform were arrested with several others sustaining gun shot injuries but escaped into the bush.

According to the source, some Informants were arrested and that they were responsible for the divulging of information about the movement of bandits in the area leading to their neutralisation.

The Concerned Shiroro Youth, a coalition of youths in the forefront of seeking an end to insurgency in the LGA, confirmed the neutralisation of the suspected bandits.

The coalition said those arrested "have been handed over to the police for necessary action."

The coalition said the youths "have resolved to engage the bandits in fierce battle until they leave our area."

In the meantime, Zonal Chairman, Niger North Senatorial Zone, All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Aminu Bobi kidnapped about two weeks ago regained his freedom yesterday,

The command's Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed Bobi's release in a statement issued in Minna.

Abiodun, a Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), said the chairman was rescued on Friday at about 3:30 pm. around Igwama forest, Bobi district of Mariga Local Government Area of the state.

"The victim was rescued from the forest, debriefed and taken to the General Hospital, Kontagora, for medical attention, while efforts to track down the culprits are being intensified.

"It is also noteworthy to state that on August 7 about 14:30 hours (2:30 pm.), suspected armed men had attacked the victim and his driver, one Nasiru Bobi, on their way to their farm on Ukuru road in Bobi district area of Mariga LGA.

"The driver was shot on the leg and abandoned by the assailants, while the chairman was abducted," Abiodun said.

According to Abiodun, the command has mobilised a joint police, army and vigilante team to the area for manhunt of the gunmen.

He said that the driver was later rescued and taken to the general hospital, Kontagora, where he received medical treatment.

Abiodun solicited vital information from the residents that would ensure that the students of Mallam Salihu Tanko Islamiyya Tagina were also rescued unhurt.