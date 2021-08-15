Nigerians Now Live in Constant Fear, Kogi Senator Laments

Lokoja — The Senator Representing Kogi East in National Assembly, Mr. Jibrin Isah has lamented the high rate of criminality and insecurity in different parts of the federation, saying Nigerians "now live in constant fear."

Isah expressed this concern while speaking during the Hijrah celebration organised by the National Council of Ulamah, Kogi State Council in Lokoja yesterday.

At the celebration, the senator stressed that the Nigerians "are living in constant fears. There is, therefore, an urgent need now to curb the high spate of criminality and insecurity in the country."

Isah noted that the activities of faceless bandits, kidnappers and Boko Haram "have posed a lot of challenges to the lives of Nigerians as no one knows who is the next victim."

He lamented that the National Council of Ulamah should use the occasion to pray for Nigeria, Kogi State and the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

The federal lawmaker, who chaired the celebration, noted that while he was travelling to the state capital for this programme, the fear of the unknown had pervaded his mind as anything could happen on the way.

He pointed out that the lesson of 1443 Hijrah "is that everyone must go back to the basics and move from evil deeds to God. This will equally solve the leadership problem confronting the country now.

Also at the celebration, the Chairman of Kogi State Council of Ulamah, Sheikh Salman Adam explained that the most important meaning of Hijrah "is to migrate from all evils and be committed to good deeds."

Adam, also Chief Imam of Ankpa, said: "We ask God to replace our individual and collective sadness with Joy; sickness with recovery; poverty with wealth; backwardness with progress; hardship with ease; quarrel with reconciliation and above all faithlessness with faithfulness."

Specifically, the council applauded the state governor for his favourable consideration and disposition to the major religions and their adherents in the state.

According to him, the council shall continue to take cognizance of this fact and partner with the government and all other stakeholders in respect of unity, security, peace and peaceful co-existence in Kogi State.

The highlight of the occasion is the Hijrah Celebration, which include, lecture, children's march-pass and unveiling of 1443 calendar, while the second segment is the Commissioning of the restructured Council of Ulamah Secretariat at Obasanjo Square Lokoja.