Nigeria: Osun APC Rift Worsens as Aregbesola, Oyetola's Supporters Clash

Osogbo — The All Progressives Congress (APC), Osun State, yesterday sunk deeper in crisis as the supporters of the state governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola and his immediate predecessor, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola clashed at the party secretariat in Osogbo.

While Aregbesola's faction, The Osun Progressives (TOP) accused Oyetola of fomenting the fracas, the Osun APC Caretaker Committee blamed its rival faction for what it described as an unwarranted attack on its peace-loving members.

Eyewitness accounts told THISDAY that several members of the rival factions sustained varying degrees of injury during the fracas that threw the state capital into pandemonium.

The accounts claimed that the clash broke out after the two factions met at the secretariat where they had gone to submit petitions over the just concluded ward congress of the party.

A party member, who spoke anonymously after the clash, accused members of Aregbesola's factors of instigating the clash "or no just reason.

While waiting to have the appeal committee, who arrived late, the party member claimed Aregbesola's supporters stormed the venue in large numbers and started chasing members.

He added that the way they were attacking people out of the secretariat forced other members of the party to run for safety. Consequently, according to him, fracas broke between the two factions. Another party member claimed that shortly after the clash, Aregbesola's supporters returned to the secretariat in good numbers, singing different songs of grievance and protest.

However, a video shared on social media showed the protesters accusing the governor of sponsoring thugs that caused fracas at the party secretariat.

Reacting to the clash yesterday, Oyetola urged rival members of the party to maintain decorum and give peace a chance, adding that the ongoing appeal process should be allowed to run its full course.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, Oyetola condemned some aggrieved members of the party that caused mayhem at the APC Secretariat in Osogbo, saying no sane society would condone any act of lawlessness.

The governor directed security operatives to take charge of the party secretariat to prevent any further breakdown of law and order.

Oyetola sympathised with individuals who sustained injuries, calling on security operatives to fish out perpetrators and ensure justice is served.

"I appeal to party members, especially those who have already filed their petitions before the Appeal Committee over the conduct of the last Ward Congress in the State to sheathe their swords and toe the line of peace and the law.

"Since the matter is already before the Appeal Committee, they should allow the process to run its full course. We are known for peace as a people. We should do all in our power to sustain that recognition in our collective interest," the governor said. Aregbesola had organised a press conference in Osogbo where they alleged that some people within the party and government were planning to attack leaders of their faction.

The Chairman of Aregbesola's faction, Mr. Adelowo Adebiyi said the planned attack was because of the group's struggle to restructure and re-energise the party.

But APC Caretaker Chairman in the state and member of the group loyal to the governor, Gboyega Famodun described the allegation as baseless.

Omipidan also described the allegations as an attempt to smear his principal's name.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said Mr Adebiyi had, in the last three years, done everything to portray the governor and his administration as capable of violence.

"This was a man some people tried to assassinate last year. God in his infinite mercies delivered him. Till date, Mr Governor has not lifted a finger. But if it were Adelowo, only God knows what would have happened," Mr Omipidan said.

"At his level as the former acting chairman of the party, if he has any issue, he should see security operatives and give them the particulars that will aid their job rather than make spurious and unguarded statements.

"That said, I want to implore security operatives to be on the alert. Elder Adebiyi and others might be the ones actually plotting something sinister and might therefore just be looking for an alibi. Isn't it said that we judge others by our own standards?"