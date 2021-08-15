Nigeria: Bbnaija S6 - Will Saskay Survive Her First Nomination?

The BBNaija 'Shine Ya Eye' housemates held their first full nomination on Monday and nominated Saga, Nini, Emmanuel, Arin, Tega and Princess for possible evictions. Pere, the Head of House for the week however used his veto power to save Saga and replaced Saskay.

This will be the first time the nominees are feeling the pressure of possible eviction as the first nomination that took place in the house had only the wild cards Pere and Maria nominating for that week. Their nominations saw Yerins, Niyi and Beatrice leave the game while four new housemates were introduced. They are Kayvee, Queen, JMK and Michael.

The newbies were exempted from the week's nomination process.

With Pere replacing Saga with Saskay, the 21-year-old model and designer from Adamawa State found herself in the same boat with other nominees. Interestingly, only Pere and Boma nominated Saskay during the nomination session. Boma revealed that he nominated her because of her mental health, particularly after she fainted following the Saturday night party. Pere on the other hand said he didn't consider her a strong player.

Fans of the show however believe that the pattern of the voting shows a war between the young and old. In this case, Princess and Tega versus Arin, Peace and Nini. This much was confirmed by Boma, WhiteMoney and JayPaul in their diary sessions.

The only housemates that weren't nominated by anyone were Cross, Jackie B, Liquorose, Sammie, and Yousef.

Known for her rapping skills, tonight's eviction live show will test Saskay's popularity. However, fans of the show are detecting a possible ship between her and Cross. Saskay who turned down Yousef's advances said she is likely to pick Cross next week as her deputy if she wins the Head of House as she is tired of her male admirers' knack of telling others first about their intentions.

Saskay turned out not to be the only housemate who had her eyes on Cross. Angel has also revealed that she is sexually attracted to the male housemate. Fans wonder, given their disposition towards relationships in the house, if their ship will sail.

Also, Kayvee, the new guy whom Angel kissed during a Truth and Dare game that saw Sammie revealing the green-eyed monster, was considered a love interest by fans, but the thought didn't last long.

The ship that finally sailed after much dallying was Maria and Pere such that Maria picked up a fight with one of the new housemates Queen. During a discussion, Queen expressed her understanding of Pere's personality which Maria did not take likely, considering that she was new to the house while Queen felt disrespected.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The relationship between Pere and Maria seemed to have been solidified after Pere picked her as his deputy although there were times Pere expressed rue over his decision.

The Head of House leadership skill was a trending topic this week. A former US soldier, Pere told the housemates that his reign will not tolerate any disrespect, thereby fetching nicknames from fans such as the notorious Uganda ruler Idi Amin. However, his banning of WhiteMoney from the kitchen didn't settle well with viewers.

Apparently, Pere and his deputy Maria consider WhiteMoney's cooking as a strategy to avoid nomination. As the days went by, it was evident that there was no love lost between the two. Pere, WhiteMoney and Maria were among the top five trending housemates for the week according to the social media analytics monitored by ID Africa.

Unfortunately, none of the nominees made the list, giving the impression that their journey may come to an end tonight. But will Saskay survive the night or go home to her man?