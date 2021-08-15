Tunisia: Person Dies of Coronavirus in Siliana, 10 More Infections Reported in 24 Hours

14 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — A person died of the coronavirus in Siliana during the last 24 hours, while 10 others tested positive for the virus.

The case tally in the region has therefore risen to 13,800, including 474 fatalities, according to a report published by the Local Health Directorate Saturday.

Nine of the new positive cases were recorded in El Krib and one in Errouhia.

There are currently 18 patients admitted to the regional hospital of Siliana, including 4 in intensive care, while 39 other patients are receiving care in local hospitals in the region, according to the same source.

