Tunisia: Covid-19 - Seven More Deaths, 119 Additional Infections Reported in Sfax

14 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — Seven more deaths of coronavirus were recorded in the last 24 hours in Sfax. This takes the overall fatality numbers reported in the region to 1533 since the spread of the pandemic, said a new report published by the local health directorate Saturday.

119 new COVID-19 cases have been identified after the release of results of 613 laboratory tests, bringing overall infections to 50786.

194 among COVID19 patients are currently admitted to the Hédi Chaker hospital, 58 in private clinics in the region and 36 others placed in intensive care.

In addition, 267 patients have recovered from the infection in the governorate of Sfax where overall recoveries have increased to 47576.

