Zimbabwe: Six Frontline Workers Succumb to Covid-19 in Midlands

SIX frontline workers in the Midlands Province have succumbed to Covid-19 complications over the past month, it has emerged.

This was revealed by Midlands Provincial Medical Director Mary Muchekeza while addressing stakeholders at Kwekwe General Hospital where government was receiving Protective Personal Equipment and foodstuffs from Old Mutual said the figures are disturbing.

"Our health workers being on the frontline have not been spared either as a total 667 of them have been affected or infected by Covid-19 and unfortunately six of them succumbed to the virus," she said.

Midlands has so far recorded 9435 Covid-19 cases with 376 deaths.

"During this terrible time of Covid-19 we are facing the heart wrenching effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. While the country is being ravaged by this deadly virus, our province has not been spared either. In fact it must be noted that the first case of the highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 was detected here in Kwekwe in May 2021. From the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in Zimbabwe in March 2020, Midlands province has recorded a cumulative total of 9435 cases and 376 deaths. We have witnessed an exponential increase of cases and deaths over the past couple of months as we were experiencing the 3rd wave of the pandemic," Muchekeza said.

On frontliners the Midlands Health Boss said there is need for resources mobilisation to ensure that health workers have PPEs.

"This then buttress the fact of the undisputed need for more resources such as the PPE in order to enable them to combat this deadly enemy. We are at war. It is therefore, important that synergies in resource mobilization are very much needed to successfully beat the pandemic," she said.