Nigeria: Flood Sacks 320 Families in Adamawa, Bauchi, Jigawa

15 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ahmed Mohammed

Flood, occasioned by heavy rain, has displaced more than 320 families across communities in Adamawa, Bauchi and Jigawa states.

The Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, on Saturday said 200 households were displaced in Cheledi, headquarters of Kirfi Local Government Area of the state as a result of flood that ravaged the area last Thursday.

Governor Mohammed, who spoke when he paid a sympathy visit to the area, urged the people to take it as an act of Allah, expressing joy that no life was lost in the disaster, apart from properties.

He assured that he would contact President Muhammadu Buhari to see the area of urgent intervention before the main relief would come, saying that the disaster was devastating considering the level of destruction of houses and other properties.

Similarly, over 120 households were sacked at the Unguwar Tsallake area of Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa State, while about 66 houses and 150 farmlands were also destroyed in Lababiri village, Bakta district in Shelleng Local Government Area in Adamawa State.

Meanwhile, Governor Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe has directed the immediate relocation of downstream communities to safer grounds to avert perennial flooding occasioned by the rainfall.

