Nigeria: Mohammed Fawehinmi Was Protector of the Poor - Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has mourned the demise of Mohammed Fawehinmi, the first son of the late legal icon, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, saying he was a true progressive and protector of the poor and the less privileged.

He spoke during a condolence visit to the Ikeja residence of the Fawehinmis, where he met with Mohammed's mother, Mrs Ganiyat Fawehinmi, and prayed for God's comfort for her and the entire family.

The junior Fawehinmi, a lawyer and human rights activist, died on Wednesday at the age of 52.

The vice president noted that "the late Mohammed continually identified himself with the progressives and did not diminish what concerned his father during his lifetime.

"He continually maintained very serious advocacy for the poor and the less privileged," he said.

Professor Osinbajo prayed that God would console the entire family of the late Chief Fawehinmi and "grant them the fortitude to bear the loss."

The vice president also paid a condolence visit to the family of the former General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church, the late Rev Dr Wilson Badejo, who also died recently.

At the Yaba residence of the Badejos, where he was received by Mrs Yinka Badejo, the vice president described the late Badejo as "an exceptional man of God."