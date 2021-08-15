Nigeria: Challenge Umahi, Ayade, Others' Defections - Wike to PDP

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to challenge the defections of the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi; Governor of Cross River, Ben Ayade and Zamfara governor Bello Matawalle to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He has also enjoined the PDP to also challenge the defections of former PDP members in National Assembly and state assemblies to the APC.

Governor Wike, who stated this in Port Harcourt yesterday, stressed that the time has come for the judiciary to make a final pronouncement on the incessant defections of governors and lawmakers from one political party to another, in order to save the country from becoming a one-party state.

"And so, I have encouraged the PDP, they must file a suit against the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, and the Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, for defecting to the All Progressives Congress without any reason provided in the constitution or any other enabling law.

"What PDP is looking for is not just that they want to reclaim the seats, but that a pronouncement must be made by the judiciary on this incessant defection without no reasons at all, in order to enhance and strength our democracy," he said.

Governor Wike said it was unacceptable for governors, federal and state lawmakers, who have been elected on the platform of a particular party to defect to another where there is no division in the party that brought them to power.

"Let it be on record that the party (PDP) has been able to challenge it and let us await the outcome of the decision of the court, because the court has a role to strengthen our democracy. And part of the role the court must play is to make a final pronouncement on this issue of defection from one party to the other."

Governor Wike described the Court of Appeal reconfirmation of Jarigbe Agom as the Senator-elect of Cross River North senatorial district as a victory for democracy and the PDP.