Nigeria: Polio Resurfaces in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Government has confirmed the re-emergence and detection of circulating Vaccine Derived Poliovirus, type 2 case in the state.

Professor Abdullahi Isa, the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, disclosed this during the official flag-off of the first round outbreak response of immunisation on Saturday in Yola.

Isa described the Vaccine Derived Poliovirus, type 2 ( VDPV) as a strain of the weakened poliovirus that was initially included in Oral Polio Vaccine ( OPV) that has changed over time and behaves more like the wild or naturally occurring virus.

He expressed concern that the current resurface of the virus in the state was a great challenge and danger for a possible outbreak of the transmitted virus.

"One case of the Vaccine Derived Poliovirus type 2 has been detected in the state. The situation is posing a great danger of polio virus outbreak in the state.

"The resurface of the poliovirus type 2 necessitated the immediate flag-off of the first Round Outbreak Response for Oral Polio Vaccine," Isa said. (NAN)