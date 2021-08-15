Nigeria: Polio Resurfaces in Adamawa

15 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By . .

The Adamawa State Government has confirmed the re-emergence and detection of circulating Vaccine Derived Poliovirus, type 2 case in the state.

Professor Abdullahi Isa, the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, disclosed this during the official flag-off of the first round outbreak response of immunisation on Saturday in Yola.

Isa described the Vaccine Derived Poliovirus, type 2 ( VDPV) as a strain of the weakened poliovirus that was initially included in Oral Polio Vaccine ( OPV) that has changed over time and behaves more like the wild or naturally occurring virus.

He expressed concern that the current resurface of the virus in the state was a great challenge and danger for a possible outbreak of the transmitted virus.

"One case of the Vaccine Derived Poliovirus type 2 has been detected in the state. The situation is posing a great danger of polio virus outbreak in the state.

"The resurface of the poliovirus type 2 necessitated the immediate flag-off of the first Round Outbreak Response for Oral Polio Vaccine," Isa said. (NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X