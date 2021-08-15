Nigeria: Buhari Orders Manhunt for Killers of 22 in Jos Violence

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed security agencies to fish out the killers of 22 travellers coming from a religious event in Bauchi State, who passed through Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has also asked the people of the state not to take laws into their hands over the reported killing of some Ondo State-bound passengers in the fresh violence that erupted yesterday in Jos, Plateau State capital.

Akeredolu, who gave the warning in a statement issued yesterday, noted that an unconfirmed number of deaths were reportedly recorded while some were severely injured in the said attack.

The advice by the governor came as the Plateau State Police Command confirmed that 22 persons were killed while 17 others were injured following the fresh violence that erupted along Rukuba road axis of Jos.

While regretting the reported death of the 22 travellers with several others injured during the ambush, Buhari has directed the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the gruesome murder and bring them to justice.

Buhari, in a statement issued last night by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, declared that Plateau State has been one of the states affected by herder-farmer clashes, which have, in a significant way, been curtailed following the intense peace-building efforts of the administration of Governor Simon Lalong.

He said: "However, to be clear, this is not an agriculturalist-on-pastoralist confrontation - but rather a direct, brazen and wickedly motivated attack on members of a community exercising their rights to travel freely and to follow the faith of their choosing.

"With the evident preparedness of their attackers, it is clear this was a well-conceived and pre-arranged assault on a known target, location and religious persuasion of the travellers; not an opportunist ambush.

"The Presidency offers condolences to the families of the victims and continues to liaise closely with the local authorities - including security, the police, and governmental agencies".

According to Buhari, these kinds of attacks on Nigerians are unacceptable, heinous, and stand in complete contradiction to the teachings of the great religions of the nation.

The Presidency, Buhari stated, aligned with both Christians and Muslims to condemn the latest attack and expects while insisting that justice is swiftly but fairly delivered to the perpetrators.

The President specifically said: "Make no mistake about it: in line with my commitment to protect all Nigerians, I have ordered our security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of this gruesome massacre of innocent travellers and bring them to justice".

The Presidency has also commended the ongoing efforts by the governors of Plateau, Bauchi, and Ondo states; the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Sa'ad Abubakar III; and Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi as well as a number of notable Christian and Muslim leaders as they intensified efforts to calm down the situation.

Though the violence has been quelled by security agents drafted from the state police command and Special Task Force (STF) on security, Jos residents were still in palpable panic.

The Irigwe youths had repeatedly announced that they were conveying the remains of their members killed in the recent attacks for burial in Bassa yesterday morning.

They had set out in a convoy for the burial as announced when violence broke out along the way at Rukuba road.

As they were conveying the corpses, they met some vans conveying some Muslims they suspected to be Fulani along their way.

The Muslims claimed they were commuters from Bauchi, but the angry youths challenged them, insisting that the Rukuba road does not cconnect with Bauchi highway.

They suspected that the Fulani were planning to attack them at the burial ground.

The Irigwe youths allegedly attacked the commuters, injured some and killed others before the security agents could reach the spot. The violence had escalated before it was arrested by the soldiers.

Reacting to the fresh violence, the governor of Plateau State, Hon. Simon Lalong, had condemned the killings, especially as it involved innocent commuters.

Lalong has also directed security agencies to swiftly identify and arrest the perpetrators.

In a statement signed by his Director of Press, Mr. Simon Macham, the governor warned trouble makers bent on fomenting trouble in the state to desist as the government will not allow any form of lawlessness to disrupt the peace of the state.

Lalong said that attacks on innocent citizens no matter their backgrounds will never be tolerated in the state, adding that those who are found to be behind such attacks will be dealt with decisively to serve as deterrence and restore public order.

The governor commended security agencies for their immediate response leading to the arrest of some suspects and the restoration of calm to the area.

He also commiserated with the families of those affected, and assured all law-abiding citizens that security has been beefed up around the area as well as the entire metropolis to forestall further breach of the peace.

Lalong urged the citizens to remain vigilant and be security conscious in reporting suspicious persons and behaviour within their domains to enable law enforcement agencies respond appropriately.

He also directed the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Danladi Atu, to visit the areas and ascertain the situation as well as ensure that those injured receive adequate medical attention.

Meanwhile, a statement by the state police command confirmed that 22 persons were killed, while 17 others were injured in the attack.

The statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Gabriel Ogaba, read: "On 14/08/2021 at about 0928hours, the Plateau State Police Command received a distress call that a group of attackers suspected to be Irigwe youths and their sympathisers along Rukuba Road of Jos North Local Government Area attacked a convoy of five buses with Muslim faithful who were coming back from the Annual Zikr prayer in Bauchi State and heading to Ikare in Ondo State.

"Unfortunately, 22 persons were killed and 14 injured in the attack.

"Upon receipt of the report, a team of police personnel, the military and other sister agencies were immediately mobilised to the scene where seven victims were rescued and six suspects arrested.

"The Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, Mr. Edward Egbuka, along with the GOC, 3 Division, Major General Ibrahim Ali, also visited the scene and ordered a discreet investigation to fish out other perpetrators of this barbaric act at large.

"The CP warned that those that perpetrated this dastardly act and others that incited it, will be made to face the full wrath of the law. The command urges the public to remain calm and to furnish the police with useful information that will aid the investigation."

The statement added that normalcy has returned to the area.

Also confirming the violence, the military Special Task Force (STF) aka Operation Safe Haven said: "Troops of Operation Safe Haven earlier today 14 August 2021 swiftly responded to distress calls that suspected hoodlums blocked Jos North Junction along Rukuba road in Jos North LGA of Plateau State and attacked some commuters. Troops immediately mobilised to the scene and restored normalcy.

"Some persons including innocent commuters lost their lives in the unfortunate incident while others with varying degree of injuries have been evacuated to a medical facility for care. Their condition is being closely monitored."

The statement signed by the spokesman of the STF, Major Ishaku Takwa, added: "Twelve suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the incident and troops are on the trail of others who took part in perpetrating the heinous act. Those arrested are currently in custody for interrogation.

"The Commander Operation Safe Haven, Major General Ibrahim Ali, appealed to the people to volunteer credible information that would lead to the arrest of other suspects currently at large. General Ali also appealed for calm and urged law-abiding citizens to continue with their lawful activities without any fear of intimidation. Meanwhile, security patrols have been stepped-up in Jos Metropolis to maintain peace and security."

The peace of the state has been dented with a series of skirmishes in recent times, leading to several deaths and destruction of properties, especially in Bassa and Riyom Local Government Areas.

The governor has repeatedly warned that violent merchants won't be allowed to have their way in the state.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker representing Plateau North senatorial zone at the National Assembly, Senator Istifanus Gyang has condemned yesterday's killings in Jos North, describing it as barbaric.

In a statement by his Media aid, Mr. Musa Ashoms, the lawmaker said he got the report of skirmishes along Rukuba Road Jos with rude shock, warning that such heinous acts must stop.

He called on the law enforcement agencies to swiftly apprehend and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Reacting to the incident, the Ondo State Governor, Akeredolu, has asked the people of the state not to take laws into their hands over the reported killing of some Ondo State-bound passengers in the Jos mayhem.

He added that true identity of victims would soon be unravelled.

The governor said from report he received from Governor Lalong, the incident was a case of mistaken identity.

The Ondo governor said according to preliminary reports, the passengers took a route where crisis between Muslims and northern Christians had ensued for some time, stressing that they may have been possibly, mistaken for the aggressors.

He said either of the two feuding groups in the area could be responsible in this regard.

He thereby called for calm among the people of the state, urging that nobody should take law into their hands.

The governor, particularly, urged the people to refrain from any hasty colouration of the unfortunate incident.

He said: "I have spoken with my brother Governor in Plateau, and he has assured me that the situation is under control. I want to plead with our people to remain calm.

"From the report I gathered, it is clear some were killed while many others who are injured have been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

"Let me again, make it clear that I was informed by my colleague that it was indeed, a case of mistaken identity. I want to assure our people living in Plateau State that they are not targets of any religion or ethnic crisis.

"While assuring that justice will be served, I want to plead again that we do not take law into our hands. Let us remain calm.

"I also want to commiserate with the family of all those who have lost their lives in this unfortunate incident. We mourn the departed and feel the pains of their loved ones."