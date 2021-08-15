Nigeria: Another Chibok Schoolgirl Returns With Two Children

Maiduguri — Another abducted Chibok schoolgirl has emerged with two children, seven years after Boko Haram kidnapped her alongside over 200 others.

Hassana Adamu was one of over 200 schoolgirls abducted at Government Secondary School in Chibok on April 14, 2014, by Boko Haram insurgents.

A few days ago, Ruth Pogu and a man said to be her husband had presented themselves to the Nigerian Army on July 28, 2021, at a location in Bama.

Ruth equally emerged with two children.

In the latest case, Hassana was received by Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, yesterday in Gwoza, after she had presented herself to the Nigerian Army.

She and her two children were handed over to Zulum by the Commander, 26 Taskforce Brigade, Col. DR Dantani.

The governor was in Gwoza to give humanitarian aid to the people of the town, which was once the headquarters of the Boko Haram caliphate.

The governor left Gwoza to Bama, one of the renowned commercial and historical towns of Borno, where he equally undertook humanitarian activities.

The governor was a few days ago in Borno North where he spent five days for humanitarian interventions.