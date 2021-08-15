Nigeria: Former First Lady, Turai Yar'Adua Resurfaces

While she was the First Lady of Nigeria, Mrs. Turai Yar'Adua, wife of the late President, Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, was highly influential and loved by all within the villa.

She was also at the forefront of the struggle against gender-based violence, cancer and drug abuse, among other social vices as well as being loved for having a soft spot for special children through her pet project.

After the death and burial of her husband in 2010, she exited the villa and recoiled back into her cocoon. For years, she was off the social radar.

Her multi-billion Naira pet project, the International Cancer Centre, located around the Airport road Abuja on 7.3 hectares of land to curb the deadly cancer ailment, which was funded by the private and public partnership, was also left to rot away without continuity. But following an outcry from people who saw the level of wastage, the edifice was later allocated for agricultural purposes.

For her good deeds, Yar'Adua, a graduate of Language from the Ahmadu Bello University, was celebrated on the occasion of her 64th recently.

Instead of throwing a big birthday soiree, she opted to organise a prayer to thank God for making her see yet another year on earth at her residence. She was seen wearing a smiling face and looking much younger than her age. She cracked jokes and played with her grandchildren, as they all had a family time out.