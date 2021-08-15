Ethiopia: Coalition Censures U.S. Especial Envoy Sending to Ethiopia

Ethio-Somali coalition for peace and cooperation has censured the Joe Biden administration sending of Jeffrey Feltman, its especial envoy, to Ethiopia and Horn of Africa.

As to the information obtained from the coalition, US has been criticized over sending its envoy without changing its policy towards Ethiopia and it is a clear indication of undermining the people across the region and US is the main responsible body for prolonging conflicts.

As to the coalition, United States of America is a responsible party for prolonging the conflict in Africa in general and in Ethiopia in particular via supporting TPLF through human rights organizations, aid organizations and various western Medias. Simple, it is the trigger of conflict in Ethiopia.

The coalition stressed that the TPLF terrorist group has been terrorizing the Horn of Africa through the support from US and it has been proved that the terrorist group has no more power without its assistance.

The source also indicated that unless US stops supporting the terrorist group, the community of the region is forced to continue safeguarding the entire region from any form of attack of the group.

It is learnt that this is the second trip for the Special Envoy to Ethiopia after his first visit in May this year which covered Egypt, Eritrea, Sudan, and Ethiopia and the Special Envoy will meet with senior officials in the three countries to discuss opportunities for the United States to promote peace and support the stability and prosperity of the Horn of Africa.