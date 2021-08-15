Ethiopia: Western Media Portrays Clear Leaning With Militant TPLF - Ann Garrison

The western media seem to decide to entirely accept terrorist TPLF victim card playing though the TPLF provoked that war after being ousted, so stated an independent journalist, Ann Garrison.

In an interview with the Taylor Report on CIUT 89.5 FM, Ann Garrison explained that the terrorist TPLF attacked the federal army base [Northern Command of the Ethiopian National Defense Force] in Tigray province on November 3, 2020 at midnight, and the Ethiopian army responded in return as no government has a gut to recklessly skip when its eternal guard - the defense force - is slaughtered.

She indicated that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) withdrew defense force and declared a unilateral humanitarian ceasefire to help farmers till their land as the majority of state people are farmers. "As it is difficult to feed family without cultivating land, the federal government decided well to get farmlands cultivated. However, the terrorist TPLF remnants said they defeated the Ethiopian National Defence Force and forced to leave the area," she explained.

She further said that the terrorist TPLF groups were war provokers. "As one of the judges in the Nuremberg Trial, said, the aggressor, who started to war, is responsible for the accumulated evil of the war," she also stated.

She further said, "The TPLF has also tried to internationalize the conflict and thought that the US would stand by their side as the US has become a long time rivalry of Eritrea. Yes, as they have internationalized the conflict, Eritrea has been obliged to take the brunt of the burden, she added.

In simple terms, the western media and US officials neglected the aggressive acts of the terrorist TPLF portrayed by firing missiles to Eritrea and started blaming the Eritrean troops for accompanying the Ethiopian defense force, as to her.

She further explained that terrorist TPLF is too stubborn to accept even the decision of the international Boundary Commission in the case of Badme while it was ruling the nation.

Obviously, she said, the TPLF-led coalition [Ethiopian Peoples' Revolutionary Democratic Front] has led the country for 27 years, and now the western media have considered the terrorist TPLF as victim though the terrorist group commenced the war.

She further said that whenever the US wants to go somewhere to create chaos and faces resistance to its Empire, it starts talking about genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and prefers intervening in internal affairs to leaving countries solve their problems under the guise of humanitarian assistance. They have created havoc in countries like Libya and Syria. "US and its accomplices are about breaking down countries which are not only resistant but also powerful," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Conflict Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Regarding the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the disputes over it, Garrison said, "Ethiopia has the fastest growing economy in Africa. If it successfully completes the grand dam, it will electrify its neighbors and the whole continent producing so much electricity thereby lifting the majority of the subsistence farming population out of poverty," she added.

According to Garrison, the very reason why Egypt is so upset about the dam is if Ethiopia starts selling electricity to its neighbors, it will be a regional powerhouse, and the former does not want that kind of shining out on the side of Ethiopia.

"I think it is reasonable and legitimate to make some sorts of agreements about the water and what is going to be done to resist drought and other related mishaps," she said.

She further stated that the other reason why US is so annoyed about Ethiopia is, as many people have expressed, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy has signed what they call a tripartite alliance with the president of Eritrea and Somalia, and they have reached an agreement which could not be tolerated by US, since is doesn't like others to make a difference.

San Francisco Bay Area journalist Ann Garrison is a Contributing Editor at Black Agenda Report and a contributor to the San Francisco Bay View, Black Star News, Counterpunch, Global Research and Pacifica Radio. In March 2014 she was awarded the Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza Democracy and Peace Prize for promoting peace in the Great Lakes Region of Africa through her reporting.