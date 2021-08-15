Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Registers 205 New Infections and 57 Recoveries

14 August 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan health authorities announced, this Saturday, 205 new infections, 57 recoveries and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the data released, 80 were diagnosed in Luanda, 64 in Huíla, 17 in Cunene, 17 in Moxico, 12 in Zaire, 11 in Lunda Sul, 2 in Uíge, 1 in Benguela and 1 in Huambo.

The list included 125 male and 80 female patients, whose ages ranges from 2 months to 86 years.

The deaths were registered in the provinces of Bié, Huambo, Moxico and Luanda, respectively.

Regarding the recoveries 18 are resident in Cunene, 16 in Moxico, 14 in Huíla, 4 in Benguela, 3 in Lunda Norte and 2 in Luanda.

There are 215 citizens in institutional quarantine, while 154 are receiving medical treatment at health units and undergoing epidemiological follow-up, there are 694 contacts of positive cases.

The labs processed 2,396 samples.

The overall picture points to 44,533 positive cases, with 1,086 deaths, 41,392 recoveries and 2,055 active. Of the active, 16 are critical, 25 severe, 75 moderate, 13 mild and 1,926 asymptomatic.

