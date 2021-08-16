Nigeria: Buhari Isolates After UK Trip

Premium Times
Buhari Returns to Nigeria.
15 August 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

IN compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines, President Muhammadu Buhari and members of his entourage to the United Kingdom have gone into quarantine.

This was confirmed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Sunday.

According to him the decision of Buhari to go into quarantine was in accordance with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines for international travel.

Unconfirmed reports have it that upon his arrival at the United Kingdom, the President was seen in close contact with some officials of the Nigeria High Commission in London who have tested positive for coronavirus.

