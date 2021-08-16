Zimbabwe: Madam Boss in Reckless Rant Over Pregnant Marange Minor's Death

15 August 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

COMEDIENNE, Madam Boss has come under fire after making an insensitive remark, trivialising ongoing protests over the death of a minor giving birth at a Marange church shrine.

This comes after a 14-year-old girl, Memory Machaya from the Johanne Marange Apostolic Church died a few weeks ago while giving birth at a church shrine in Bocha.

A week ago police issued a statement saying it had started investigating the matter and recently revealed that while the investigations were at an advanced stage the location of her grave was in dispute.

Citizens have rallied for influential voices to join the campaign against child marriages and get the relevant authorities to bring perpetrators to book.

Speaking in a live Facebook video, Madam Boss real name Tyra Chikocho said those who wanted to stage protests against the Marange apostolic sect were free to do so as she would not be part of the campaigns.

"Fambai mega kuenda kwaMarange ikoko mozotiudza kuti zvaitasei tinozongoposter tichiti job well done," she said much to the disappointment of her followers.

Madam Boss was responding to a fan identified as Tabitha Bandera who had commented, "Congratulations ladies kana mapedza handei kwaMarange kunoprotesta".

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X