Nigeria: Eviction Night - Arin, Princess Exit #BBNaija Show

Princess and Arin Evicted!
15 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Christine Olaeze

Two housemates, Arin and Princess have been evicted from the BBNaija reality TV show after polling the lowest votes from the list of housemates put up for eviction this week.

The show started airing on the 24th of July with two opening shows, introducing 11 males and females as housemates to play and win the grand prize.

Big Brother Naija season 6 themed "Shine Ya Eye" had its second live eviction show on Sunday.

Last week, Pere won the Head of House title and he also made Maria his deputy. As usual, housemates were put up for possible eviction leaving viewers at home the opportunity to vote for who they wanted to leave or remain in the house.

Arin, Emmanuel, Nini, Princess, Saskay, and Tega were all nominated for eviction out of the remaining housemates.

Daily Trust reports that Yerins, Niyi and Beatrice were the first set of housemates to be evicted last week from the reality show.

