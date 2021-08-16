Zimbabwe: Tuku Tombstone Unveiled

Close relatives of the late music superstar Dr Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi this weekend unveiled his tombstone in Madziwa at a private ceremony held in observance of Covid-19 containment regulations.

The music and cultural icon, who was declared a national hero, died on January 23, 2019.

A mini service was conducted by a Methodist Church in Zimbabwe pastor before speeches were delivered by close relatives and friends.

Walter Wanyanya, who managed Tuku, confirmed the development.

"Yes, the event was a private one with few attendees due to Covid-19 restrictions and regulations.

"As you know Dr Mtukudzi is a national hero and all heroes' tombstones and final resting places are therefore taken care of by the Government of Zimbabwe.

"From the time he was declared a hero, the Government has been there with us. Nzou was a hero to many if not all of us.

"The unveiling was done according to plan as heroes' month," he said.

Wanyanya said the design of the tombstone was a tribute to the late hero.

"The design is a combination of a standard national hero's final resting place and the Mtukudzi family's input," he said

He did not shed light on the cost of the tombstone.

Speaking at the ceremony, the deceased's friend, poet and songwriter Chirikure Chirikure said some questions were difficult to answer as it was hard and God's case.

"If we try to ask ourselves about tree leaves we see in the streets or pave-way at our home, asking ourselves how the leaves got there or what, you may end up being mentally disturbed.

"What you need to do is just sweep the place and accept reality. If the leaves fall from a tree and be anyway just accept it.

"You can even use the same leaves as manure and put them on a tree and you have helped it to grow well," he explained.

Chirikure said in life there were some situations that required people to simply accept and be strong.