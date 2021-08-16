Nigeria: Govt Scales Up Post-Covid-19 Interventions for Women, Girls

The federal government has revealed that it has scaled up its interventions for the benefits of women and girls in its bid to cushion the effects of the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, revealed this during a one day dialogue on "the Economic Impact of COVID-19 and Assessment of National and State Recovery Plans and Policy Options," which was a partnership between the ministry and a German corporation.

Ahmed said that special public works programme to employ 1000 persons each in the 774 local governments in the country has been implemented and serving as improved development outcomes, and improved economic resiliency.

She added that government would continue to make critical investments in key sectors, including agriculture, infrastructure, health, and education.

"We are scaling up interventions aimed at improving the economic empowerment of women and girls, a key driver of economic growth, improved development outcomes and improved economic resiliency. This includes enhanced access to financing and capacity building for women owned businesses, particularly MSMES.

"We are also working collaboratively across ministries, departments and agencies with state and local government to address financing for key crossing issues which includes working significantly to reduce poverty and harness our demographic dividends to reduce to achieve sustainable and inclusive growth, partly through job creation and by enabling private sector and prioritising human and capital development," she said.