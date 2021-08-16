Zambia: Opposition's Hichilema Wins Presidential Election

The official result of the August 2021 presidential election in Zambia.

Cape Town — Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has been declared the winner of Zambia’s presidential election, defeating incumbent Edgar Lungu, Al Jazeera reports.

With 155 of 156 constituencies reporting, official results on Monday (August 16, 2021) showed Hichilema had secured 2,810,757 votes against Lungu’s 1,814,201.

“I therefore declare the said Hakainde Hichilema to be president-elect of the Republic of Zambia,” electoral commission chairman Justice Esau Chulu said in a televised address.

The official results page was giving a figure of 70.95% for voter turnout at 7am Central African Time.