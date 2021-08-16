Africa Has Highest Fertile Land for Agriculture - Dantata

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dantata Foods and Allied Product Company, Alhaji Tajuddeen Aminu Dantata, said Africa has the most under-exploited potential for agricultural production globally.

He also said smallholder farmers play a key role in the global agricultural value chain, especially in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), hence the need for Africans to embrace regenerative agriculture for sustainable development.

Speaking at the 4th Centre for Dryland Agriculture (CDA) Industry Lecture in Bayero University, Kano, Dantata explained that regenerative agriculture is a system of farming principles and practices that increases biodiversity, enriches soils, improves watersheds, and enhances ecosystem services for positive economic growth.

Dantata further said 70 percent of sub-Saharan Africans are smallholder farmers, therefore, improving their productivity will allow suppliers to meet both local and soaring global demand for food, especially high value crops and open a sizable new consumer sector.

The Director, CDA, Prof. JIbrin Mohammed Jibrin, who was represented by the Deputy Director, Training, Prof. Sanusi Gaya Mohammed, said Dantata is one of the most important partners of the University and the CDA, noting that his presentation would significantly make an impact to the University.