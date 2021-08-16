Nigeria: Team Nigeria Sure of Medals At 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

With less than a week to the commencement of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, the captain of Team Nigeria Paralympics, Lucy Ejike has assured the country of medals in Tokyo.

Although Team Nigeria only managed one silver and one bronze at the just concluded Tokyo Olympics, the Paralympians who have consistently been Nigeria's saving grace are confident of putting up a good show in Tokyo.

The Paralympians who arrived at their kisarazu camp yesterday to put finishing touches to their preparations have vowed to make Nigeria proud with their performance.

Ejike who competes in powerlifting said "We have been training seriously to make sure we meet up with the standard we set at previous games. Everything is going well. We are confident we will bring glory to Nigeria. We have world records, so we hope to maintain the records and set new ones," she promised.

On his part, another powerlifter, Nnamdi Innocent expressed appreciation to the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare for motivating the team.

"We are grateful to the Minister for his support and encouragement. What he did for us during the lockdown will motivate us to excel in Tokyo. We have many world records and our target is to go there and make Nigeria proud," he said.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics games will be Nigeria's 8th consecutive appearance since her maiden appearance at Barcelona 1992.

Nigeria had her most successful outing at Rio 2016, finishing as Africa's best team and 17th overall in the world on the medals table with 8 golds, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals.

In Tokyo, Team Nigeria Paralympics will participate in four events namely, powerlifting, para-athletics, para-table tennis and para-rowing.