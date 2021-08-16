Nigeria: Ogun Seals 26 Petrol, Gas Stations Over Illegal Construction

The Ogun State government has sealed 26 other buildings including gas outlets, petrol filling stations, as well as commercial buildings for non-compliance with physical planning laws of the state.

The government also served a contravention notice to five commercial buildings at Mowe/Ofada in Obafemi/Owode Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tpl. Tunji Odunlami, disclosed this after a routine enforcement exercise in the axis.

He said the government had earlier warned that it would not condone illegal building constructions without planning permit as they are inimical to the developmental plan of the state.

Odunlami affirmed that the sealed properties had been developed in breach of the building law which includes non-compliance with space standards, non-conformity with the approved planning permit, and construction of additional structures without permit, among others.

He noted that the state government is determined to achieve a livable and orderly built environment, stressing that it would not allow any deliberate abuse of the planning laws of the state.

While advising property owners to finalise their applications for prompt delivery, Odunlami reiterated that development permits could be obtained through a seamless process following the new reforms put in place by the government.

According to him, the number of days for obtaining construction permits in the ministry has been reduced from an average of 51 days to five days for simple residential application, while commercial application is 14 days.

The special assistant to the governor on physical planning, who led the enforcement team, Tunde Oluegbewesa, urged investors, developers and property owners whose properties were sealed to visit the ministry for clarification and presentation of evidence for the construction of additional buildings.