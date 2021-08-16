Congo-Brazzaville: Republic of the Congo National Day

15 August 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend best wishes and hopes for a bright future to the people of the Republic of the Congo as they celebrate the 61st anniversary of their independence.

The United States is committed to working with Congo and all its partners to address the climate crisis, and we recognize Congo's leadership in addressing this global challenge. We will continue to support Congo in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and our close cooperation in health, trade, and anti-trafficking efforts will remain strong.

As you celebrate your independence, the continued partnership between the United States and the Republic of the Congo will help create a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous future in the year ahead.

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: State Department

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X