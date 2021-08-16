Tanzania: Dar Ladies Lauded for Mombasa Conquest

TOP golfers Madina Iddi and Angel Eaton put Tanzanian golf into spotlight once again after sparkling form at the end of the Coast Open Ladies Golf Championship 2021 in Mombasa, Kenya.

Tanzania was presented by four golfers including Madina who also serves as the Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU) honourary secretary, Eaton, Neema Olomi and Vicky Elias.

As usual Tanzania golfers never failed to give hosts something to think about by grabbing titles.

The Tanzanians' good form saw all four players finishing at the top 15 in Coast Open's GOAT series organised by Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) and played at different Mombasa clubs courses.

TLGU secretary Iddi told the 'Daily News' that they were pleased with the level both players showed as ladies missed competitions fitness due to a global COVID-19 pandemic which halted sports including golf since 2019.

"It was a tough duel, all countries had brought there top golfers. Most of us were lacking match fitness, but we fought hard to maintain our honors," said Iddi.

The two Tanzanian golfers finished in the top three in all events.

After the bright start on August 3 at Leisure lodge course in Kwale County, Iddi from Arusha Gymkhana Club (AGC) and Eaton of TPDF Lugalo golf club of Dar es Salaam dominated the show a day later after they grabbed the two top places in the top three category at Sea-link Mombasa Golf Club on Wednesday.

Iddi beat other competitors to win the 18 holes Mombasa Cup battle after grossing an impressive 73 strokes.

She beat her closest challenger host Naomi Wafula by count back after she also carded 73 gross in the stiff competition.

Eaton, who was the Tanzanian best performer after grossing 77 strokes, a shot drift to Leisure Trophy champion Ugandan Irene Nakalembe, finished overall runner up with also an impressive 74 gross.

Iddi said that in general all players had improved their scores day by day compared to what they scored in the opening game at Leisure Lodge.

The tough battle of all as usual was the Nyali Bowl played on August 6 golfers battling to top the throne in the par 71 Nyali Golf course and Country Club in Mombasa County where the ladies play 36 holes; 18 in the morning and another 18 in the afternoon for the Nyali Bowl.

Iddi finished second overall with 149 gross on countback over Serah Khanyereri.

Iddi carded 76 in the first round and closed with 73.

Eaton partnerned with Kenyan Bajaber Taib to post 43 points at the last battle also held at Nyali course a day later to finish second in the mixed four-some format.

The results were recorded through three GOAT series that played August 3rd at Leisure, Mombasa August 4 and Nyali tournament on August 6 this year.

As hosts Wafula top the list with 295 aggregate (79,73,75,68) Tanzanian Iddi with five shot drift finish second with 300 (78,73,76,73) and her country-mate Eaton was third overall with aggregate 303 (77,74,77,76).

Eaton says it was not that easy and thanked all golfers who made it possible for them to participate and shine in the events.

The impressive performance was also lauded by TLGU vice president Anita Siwale who complimented the team for the good job.