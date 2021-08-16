Tanzania: Yanga Wary of Rivers Threat

YOUNG Africans said they are not underrating their CAF Champions League opponents Rivers FC of Nigeria ahead of their preliminary round's first leg match between September 10th to 12th in Dar es Salaam.

According to the draw which was unveiled on Friday by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), Yanga will begin their campaign at home hence a privilege for them to produce tangible results.

Other country's envoys in the champions league Simba will kick-off their fixtures in the second preliminary round meaning that they will just play a two-legged one match before reaching in the group stages.

On the other hand, CAF Confederation Cup representatives Azam will face Somalia's based outfits Horseed SC at Azam Complex between September 10th to 12th while the reverse leg will be staged in Somalia between September 17th to 19th.

The overall winner in both legs will face Egypt's giant Pyramid with the first leg scheduled either on October 15th to 17th while second clashes set between October 22nd to 24th.

Also, Biashara United will kickstart their qualifying mission away by facing FC Dikhil from Djibouti between September 10th to 12th while the reverse leg will be played in Dar es Salaam either on September 17th or 19th.

The Mara based side, despite being silent in the unfolding transfer window remain confident that they will do a remarkable job to put smiles on Tanzanians by simply reaching further in the contest.

However, speaking yesterday in Dar es Salaam, Yanga's Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli narrated that they are not underestimating their opponents as such, they will thoroughly prepare to face them.

"To be honest, we hardly know much about them (Rivers FC) and we have just began following them after the draw was declared. As such, for them (Rivers) to qualify to play in the champions league, it means they are a good side too.

"For us, we need to make sure that we use well our home ground advantage and we already have a reputation of doing well in away territories hence we are not worrying about that," said Bumbuli.

He added that their opponents are new on the football map as the club was established in 2016 but insisted that they are likely having a good investment which make them a side not to write off easily.

Moreover, Bumbuli disclosed that they will begin preparations for the champions league duels immediately when they arrive in Morocco and that on August 27th, the team will return back to Dar es Salaam to partake in the annual 'Wiki ya Mwananchi' event slated on August 29th.

"Between October 3rd and 4th, there will be an international FIFA break as such, some of our players who will be called by their national teams will be released and when they return back, they will instantly begin to rehearse for the champions league game," he said.

According to him, the team's Head Coach Nasreddine Nabi and other foreign based technical bench members will directly join the team in Morocco for the pre-season camp while insisting that their objective is to do well in the CAF Champions League.