Tanzania: Promoting Sports Tourism Is Priority, PM

GOVERNMENT has reiterated that they will continue to create a befitting environment to enhance growth of sports tourism sector saying it has a big role to play in facilitating national development.

This was said recently by the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Innocent Bashungwa after his fruitful discussions with the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe in Dodoma.

"Tanzania is expected to host the CAF General Assembly meaning that almost 54 football federation presidents from various countries and their affiliates will descend in the country to partake in the meeting.

"As such, after the meeting, they will get opportunities to visit various tourism attractions scattered in the country thereby uplifting the concerned sector economically and this is what we call sports tourism," Bashungwa said.

He added that another step taken by the government to boost sports development is the rebirth of Inter-primary and secondary games which he said many talented young athletes are identified and groomed.

"It is good to know that Motsepe has been closely following the just concluded Inter-school games which were held in Mtwara and he was happy to see how the games were arranged," he said.

Again, Bashungwa noted that the removal of Value Added Tax (VAT) on artificial grass is also a another indicator to show that government is serious in its endeavor to create good sports infrastructure throughout the country.

In his brief remarks, the CAF boss said the country's senior football team Taifa Stars, has the potential to lift the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) such that the most important thing to achieve that is good cooperation by concerned sport stakeholders.

"I know that Tanzania national team can do great things basing on the potential players you have and you just need to make sure that you work together for the benefit of the country," he said.

Furthermore, Motsepe declared that soon, CAF will announce a one billion dollars fund whose main aim will be to focus on infrastructure development an area which is critical for sports thrilling.