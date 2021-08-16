Uganda: Lessons From the Olympics

From where he stood on the podium, I could feel the emotions. He bent down and looked at his shoes while shaking his head. It was unbelievable. The Ugandan National anthem was playing loudly on this International stage.

Many miles away, I got goosebumps and I could not hold back the tears. I wondered what his mother must have felt watching her son celebrate a golden moment. The years she has watched him growing up and the many promises he must have made to her. Joshua Cheptegei had won yet another global medal.

If you are a parent, you should have heard your child talking about their dreams and sometimes those dreams feel like they are too wild and unattainable. I could only imagine the journey that had culminated into this glorious moment in history.

I learnt one important lesson from my father; nothing happens without effort. For all the glory and honour on any podium or world stage, there has been what he called the secret place. The place of planning, preparation, sacrifice and intense work.

I can only imagine what it takes to run 5,000 metres in a competition. Imagine the hours and hours of consistent practice regardless of whether the circumstances are favourable or not?!

Nobody wakes up to become a champion. You do not simply walk to an international podium to be honoured. There has got to be extraordinary input. A person does not simply become the celebrated hero on the world scene.

Behind all the pomp and glamour of the title, is a story consistency, commitment, hardwork and endurance. There is pain, rejection and frustration and failure.

Watching the news, I saw our very own Ugandan Olympics champions returning home. Unlike in previous times, they were accorded honour and respect and celebrated in equal measure as they came back home.

The Olympics season came and went. But there are many lessons to learn if you are interested. The most important lesson for me is the fact that there are two seasons. The season of preparation and the season of rewards. My father called it seed time and harvest time.

Regardless of the challenges, we are required to plant seeds. Often I ask myself what kind of seeds am I planting as a parent?! Are they seeds of commitment or seeds of complacency and mediocrity?

I celebrate all Ugandans that took part in the Olympics. I honour their hardwork. I am challenged to focus on my goals with the same zeal, tenacity and passion. As a parent, I should continue doing what must be done to raise champions too.