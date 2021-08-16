Rwanda, Switzerland to Partner in Childhood Illness and Covid-19 Response

The Government of Rwanda and Switzerland have signed an agreement of cooperation to support two projects dubbed "Dynamic electronic decision trees for managing childhood illness" and "Covid-19 National Preparedness and Response Plan."

The agreement was signed through the ministry of health, ministry of finance and the Swiss Agency for Development on behalf of Rwanda and Switzerland respectively on August 12.

Both projects are worth Rwf4b which will cover the period of 2020-2022, according to Rwanda Biomedical Centre's (RBC) statement.

The first project will focus on improving the primary health care system of Rwanda, expansion of knowledge base on the implementation of digital health interventions and socioeconomic and ecological impacts of digital health, read the statement.

"It will also see the increased research capacity and publication and educational opportunities for Rwandan students and professionals in health sector."

The project is expected to contribute to the national frameworks and guidelines for scale-up of digital health interventions.

The second project is aimed at enhancing Covid19 epidemiologic surveillance countrywide through decentralization of key surveillance activities to district levels.

It will "put in place additional laboratories in two strategic locations outside Kigali to increase Covid testing capacities with continued community Covid awareness to promote behaviour change."

The project will also, as stated, enhance infection prevention and control for Covid19 in health facilities aiming to reduce infections among health workers.

The minister of health, Dr. Daniel Ngamije commended the contribution of this cooperation to improve primary health care system and combat Covid-19.

He appreciated Switzerland's timely support which includes the renovation of Kibuye Referral Hospital's intensive care unit which now serves as the Covid-19 referral centre for the entire Western Province, thus the reduced burden of transfers to Kigali."

Marc De Santis, Regional Director of Cooperation of the Swiss Agency of Development and Cooperation lauded Rwanda's health sector for innovative approaches in building partnerships for efficient control and treatment of Covid19.

He assured Switzerland's continued support of Rwanda's responses to local and global health challenges.

RBC, Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute, United Nations Development Programme and Never Again Rwanda will partner in the implementation of these projects.