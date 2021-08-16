East Africa: Speed Up Review of EAC Treaty and Protocols

The call by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to "review the East African Community (EAC) Treaty to reflect the current regional situation" has been received with alacrity.

President Hassan made the call to EAC's Secretary General Peter Mathuki at the State House in Dar es Salaam in June this year when he paid the President a courtesy call during his familiarisation tour of the six EAC member-nations.

In the event, Dr Mathuki met with the EAC Heads of State, EAC Affairs ministers, private sector operators and EU ambassadors in the region, as he prepares for the next EAC Summit of Heads of State, whose date is yet to be fixed.

The Treaty establishing the EAC was signed in Arusha on November 30, 1999, "when we were only three members (Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda). We have now grown to six - and, hopefully, we shall continue growing. We, therefore, need not only to review the Treaty, but other instruments also to align them with ... what we aspire to do," President Hassan said.

Burundi and Rwanda joined the EAC in 2007; South Sudan in 2016. Coming in Hassan's first 100 days in Office as Tanzania President, her proposal impressed fellow EAC leaders and stakeholders in general, who credit her with catalysing the need to review the EAC protocols after an untold number of unsuccessful similar calls in the past.

Functional, effective and meaningful economic, social and political integration of nation-states is no walk in the park, and the relevant authorities - including especially the EAC Summit, Council of Ministers and the Secretariat - must seriously put their hearts and minds into it and come up with a sustainable integration modality.

As we reported in our August 8 edition, Dr Mathuki told an EA Business Council forum in Nairobi on August 6 that "a comprehensive review of the EAC Treaty has finally commenced."

We wish them Godspeed in this noble undertaking.

START OLYMPICS PREPS NOW

Tanzania was among the 205 world countries which participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics staged in Japan from July 23 to August 8 this year.

Only three marathoners - Alphonce Simbu, Gabriel Geay and a female athlete, Failuna Matanga - represented the country out of the 11,656 athletes who competed in 33 different sports with 339 events and 50 disciplines.

But, none of the three won any medal - thus prolonging the 41-year 'Olympic medals starvation' that started after Filbert Bayi and Suleiman Nyambui won Silvers in the 3000-metre steeplechase and the 5000-metre race respectively in the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

Geay did not finish the Marathon, while Simbu finished in the seventh place - and Matanga was 24th in the Women's Marathon.

The results for Tanzania this time were nothing to shout about from the rooftops - and this is a big blow for the nation of almost 60 million-plus souls, 52 percent of whom are between 15 and 64 years of age.

One sure-fire way for Tanzania to excel in international sports - including the Olympic Games scheduled for Paris, France, in July 26-to-August 11, 2024 - is to fully prepare talented, prospective 'Olympics hopefuls' ahead of such events, sparing no efforts or the means to shape them up into medals-winning competitors, not mere participants.