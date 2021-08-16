Tanzania: Parliament Releases Statement On MPs Vaccination

14 August 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Habel Chidawali

Dodoma — Parliament of Tanzania has issued a statement denying rumours claiming that lawmakers who do not get the Covid-19 vaccine will not be allowed to enter parliament.

Parliamentary sessions are set to kick off in Dodoma on Monday August 16.

In a statement issued today August 14, 2021 the parliamentary office stated that the information was misleading and false.

"We would like to inform the public that the information is not true as the instructions have been given time to time, and that Speaker of the National Assembly, Job Ndugai has been urging all MPs to ge the jabs since its voluntarily," read part of the statement.

However, the statement stated, that the Parliamentary office has prepared a mechanism that will enable all MPs to get the jab at the Parliamentary grounds at their own discretion, to protect themselves and others from the pandemic.

Parliament attracts many people including MPs, staffs, police officers, journalists and visitors who visit for a variety of reasons.

