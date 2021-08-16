Malawi: Govt Urged to Incentivize Agriculture to Attract Youth Participation

14 August 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

Young people in the country have urged the government to incentivise agriculture in order to attract youth participation.

Speaking during the commemoration of the International Youth Day in Lilongwe, the National Youth Council of Malawi (NYCOM) Chief Executive Officer, Dingiswayo Jere, said young people need new technologies in the agriculture sector to make it attractive.

"Our nation should move in to modernized system of agriculture from the traditional way in order to make it exciting to the youth," he said.

Jere said authorities should allow young people to participate in decision-making processes, stressing that this is crucial in innovating ideas that can transform the sector.

A young entrepreneur and Agribuz Hub Director, Msekiwa Masimbe, said agriculture can be transformed by the participation of young people through their innovative ideas.

"Young people can bring in new technologies in the sector including marketing, irrigation, value addition among others," she said.

The Director of Planning in the Ministry of Agriculture, Rodwell Mzonde, said government is looking on ways on how possible they can support youths by providing finances so that they venture into agriculture.

"It is already in the policy to empower youths in terms of giving out capital for agriculture," he said.

Youths constitute the majority of the population in Malawi.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X