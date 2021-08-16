Liberia: ANC-Global Terms CDC Youth League's Accusation On Its Political Leader Cummings As Unsubstantiated

The Alternative National Congress (ANC)-Global has termed accusations by National Youth League of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) against their Political Leader Mr. Alexander B. Cummings that he is sponsoring Representative Jimmy Smith of District # 2 of Montserrado County to "infiltrate' the CDC as untrue.

On August 11, 2021, the National Youth League of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change announced with immediate effect the expulsion of Jose Tarnue, partisan of the District # 2 Youth League and senior staff in the office of Rep. Jimmy Smith.

CDC Youth League accused partisan Tarnue of being used by his boss, Rep. Jimmy Smith to solicit money from the ANC Political Leader to divide the CDC.

"Former partisan Tarnue liable for being used by his boss, Rep. Jimmy Smith who surreptitiously received a whopping 25,000.00 USD from the ANC's Political Leader, Alexander Cummings to infiltrate the CDC and create division within the ranks of the party," Hassan Newland, Deputy Secretary-General for Administration of CDC Youth League said.

But in a release on August 12, 2021, the ANC-Global said such accusation from the CDC Youth-wing against their Political Leader is unrealistic.

"Liberia continues to devolve under the ruling Congress for Democratic Change (CDC). The wrong trajectory of Liberia under the CDC is worsened by the irresponsible use of their youths to spew unsubstantiated accusations against Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC)," the release said.

ANC-Global release added: "As expected, the CDC Youths provided no evidence of their allegations, but instead resorted to their usual weak, tired and dated revolutionary chants which have gotten them nowhere since the inauguration of their Government."

According to the ANC-Global, their Political Leader does not need to infiltrate CDC adding that the CDC has no record of achievements compared to the enviable leadership that Mr. Cummings continues to provide on national issues.

ANC-Global says Mr. Cummings is focused more on building an inclusive, solid, moral, exemplary and efficient leadership for the future adding that Liberians need jobs, affordable health care, schools, infrastructure and opportunities.

"The bald face lies and accusations of the CDC Youths need no serious attention from Liberians. Mr. Cummings and the ANC will continue to exhibit what real national leadership looks like and CDC Youths are encouraged to seek to prepare themselves now for the new Liberia we are building," the group says.

"We want all youths and every Liberian to experience what is possible under the leadership of Mr. Cummings. For us who share in the vision of a new Liberia and we have a duty to stand with Mr. Cummings every day," ANC-Global added.