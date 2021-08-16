Sudan and Turkey Sign Joint Communiqué

Ankara — Chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan is on a two-day official visit to Turkey at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The leaders signed a joint communiqué after a meeting on bilateral relations yesterday.

El Burhan and his accompanying delegation arrived in Ankara yesterday and was received at the presidential palace by President Erdoğan and other senior officials. El Burhan thanked the Turkish president for the warm welcome his delegation received.

The two countries held a joint meeting to discuss Sudanese-Turkish bilateral relations and several international issues of mutual concern.

The Turkish authorities hailed the progress made by Sudan's transitional government and President Erdoğan pledged Turkey's support for Sudan and promised to invest in its infrastructure.

Erdoğan further affirmed his desire to advance the 'deeply-rooted' relations between both countries and El Burhan also stated that Sudan aspires to build a relationship that serves the joint interests of both countries.

El Burhan, who is also Head of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), and Erdogan signed a joint communiqué to conclude the talks. According to the Sudan News Agency (SUNA), six agreements were signed on military matters, international relations, energy resources, and the terrains of economics, agriculture, and media.