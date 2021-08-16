Sudan and Turkey Sign Joint Communiqué

13 August 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Ankara — Chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan is on a two-day official visit to Turkey at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The leaders signed a joint communiqué after a meeting on bilateral relations yesterday.

El Burhan and his accompanying delegation arrived in Ankara yesterday and was received at the presidential palace by President Erdoğan and other senior officials. El Burhan thanked the Turkish president for the warm welcome his delegation received.

The two countries held a joint meeting to discuss Sudanese-Turkish bilateral relations and several international issues of mutual concern.

The Turkish authorities hailed the progress made by Sudan's transitional government and President Erdoğan pledged Turkey's support for Sudan and promised to invest in its infrastructure.

Erdoğan further affirmed his desire to advance the 'deeply-rooted' relations between both countries and El Burhan also stated that Sudan aspires to build a relationship that serves the joint interests of both countries.

El Burhan, who is also Head of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), and Erdogan signed a joint communiqué to conclude the talks. According to the Sudan News Agency (SUNA), six agreements were signed on military matters, international relations, energy resources, and the terrains of economics, agriculture, and media.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X